Flight attendant assaulted by woman on aircraft

THE Boroko District Court will next month hand down its decision on a woman charged with assaulting a flight attendant on board an aircraft.

Both women claim to be married to the same man, a Jonathan Haukare of Eastern Highlands.

The court heard that Brenda Cahgah, who told the court that she had married Haukare in a traditional ceremony, allegedly assaulted Elizabeth David who claimed to be legally married to Jonathan Haukare.

Cahgah allegedly assaulted David at the Jackson International Airport in Port Moresby on Oct 7, 2016.

Magistrate Laura Kuvi said Haukare was living a “double life” with the two women.

Defence lawyer Douglas Siminji told the court that provocation was evident in the case which led to the alleged assault.

He said there were marital issues between David and Haukare when Cahgah boarded the aircraft.

He submitted that David had rolled her eyes at Cahgah when the latter was locking her baggage.

He said Cahgah automatically reacted by assaulting David with a bottle of perfume.

David told the court that she was living with Haukare when Cahgah began courting him.

The court also heard that Cahgah would front up at David’s office several times and on one occasion poured bleach on David’s uniform.

