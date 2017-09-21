Floods result in disease outbreak, food shortage

PEOPLE in the North Fly district of Western are facing food shortage and outbreaks in malaria and diarrhoea because of recent floods.

Grengas leader Patoro Ako, the former president of the Kiunga Rural Local Level Government, said continual rain in the past two months affected people living down-stream who lost food gardens and fresh water sources.

Ako said the situation had also given rise to malaria and dengue fever.

Some aid posts have run out of medicine.

Ako said only those with money were able to buy food from the shops to feed their families.

The deputy mayor of Kiunga Mike Ofia said flood waters were still rising.

He and ward councilors visited the affected areas, collated data and submitted a report to the North Fly Disaster Office.

“But nothing has been done to address the issues.

Acting director of the National Disaster Office Martin Mose said the office was not aware of the situation in North Fly and would contact the disaster office in Kiunga to find out more.

