Florist takes business to a whole new level

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

MARGARET Mangae loves growing flowers but never dreamt that one day she will make money from selling them.

She opened her Unami Flower Shop at Vision City last Thursday.

“I have the passion of growing flowers and beautifying my home. But over time I realised that the supply of flowers around my yard was plenty. So I thought: why not try selling them?” she said.

She began selling flowers to friends and colleagues and the business grew.

“I would have my girls carry flowers from streets to streets or to businesshouses by foot and sell them,” she said.

She now has 50 orders from corporate houses and individuals which her girls prepare every morning to deliver to the clients.

They do flower arrangements in baskets using natural flower grown from the backyard and those ordered from Goroka.

They make wreaths using artificial flowers and do floral arrangements using fabrics for graduation decorations.

“Our prices range from K10 pot plants to around K100 for the basket arrangements,” Mangae said.

The Unami Flower Shop is located on the ground floor of Vision City.

