FM100 gives Fun Run T-shirts to St Charles Lwanga

Kalang Advertising Limited, under its popular radio station FM100 presented 500 Trukai Fun Run T-shirts to St Charles Lwanga Secondary School last Tuesday.

The T-shirts would be sold at K10 each by the school to its students to raise funds for the students’ representative council for planned special projects within the school.

When receiving the T-shirts, deputy principal administration Bainam Bani thanked the management of Kalang Advertising Limited for supporting St Charles Lwanga Secondary School in this worthwhile cause.

On hand to present the T-shirts was Charles Here, the company’s sales and events manager.

Here said that Kalang Advertising Limited, like other corporate companies, supported Trukai Industries Limited in raising funds for Papua New Guinea sportsmen and women and the annual Trukai Fun Run was such an initiative.

The Fun Run takes place on Sunday morning.

