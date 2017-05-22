Focus on community services

OIL Search Limited managing director Peter Botten says the company’s commitment in meeting basic needs and services of local communities in the project areas is vital for business operations.

“How long do you think we will have a stable business environment that is safe for our workers, where we can grow and develop our business without playing some roles in using our skills to address some of the social challenges that are present in the communities we operate?” he said.

Botten was addressing shareholders during the annual general meeting in Port Moresby last Friday.

“How long do you think it will be for the Hela community sending gas overseas (but) they do not have access to power themselves?” he said.

“How long do you think that will be for before there will be problems?”

Botten said the company was working with PNG Power to deliver reliable power to everyone in Hela and to roll out connections in the project area.

“It is essential we bring our communities along with us and play our role with the government and meet their very legitimate aspirations,” he said.

Otherwise he said they would not have a business.

“In all sectors, we have comprehensive strategies that cover legitimate expectations of our communities,” he said

“These involved the fundamental human rights in regards to basic services like decent health services, good education, road and access to electricity, employment and business opportunities.”

Like this: Like Loading...