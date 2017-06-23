Focus on events in PNG

THE work of the international observers in this general elections is confined to events inside PNG and does not include overseeing the printing of ballot papers in Indonesia, says the leader of the Commonwealth team.

Answering questions at a press conference in Port Moresby, former New Zealand governor-general Sir Anand Satyanand said the printing of the ballot papers was “the responsibility of the PNG government through the PNG Electoral Commission and the security forces” whose work it was to ensure the ballot papers were printed correctly and then transported securely to PNG.

There have been allegations made about the integrity of the printing, delivery and distribution of the ballot papers with one senior politician suggesting that some political groups may have acquired some of those ballot papers and pre-marked them.

Sir Anand, who heads the 12-member Commonwealth Observer Group, said: “Our terms of reference for the observation does not go beyond the boundary of PNG to Indonesia where the ballot papers were printed.

“Our terms of reference are to observe the electoral process and consider the factors that could impinge on the credibility of the electoral process as a whole.

“We will consider whether the elections have been conducted according to the standards of democratic elections to which PNG has committed itself, with reference to national election-related legislations as well as Commonwealth, regional and other international norms and commitments.”

Sir Anand calls on the PNG authorities to allow the observers access to all the electoral processes.

“This includes observing the pre-election environment, polling day, counting day and post-election period and we are committed to be objective, independent and impartial.”

