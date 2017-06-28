Focus on inland, coastal fishing

THE National Fisheries Authority is keen to promote coastal and inland fisheries to bring it on par with tuna developments in the country, managing director John Kasu says.

He said in line with the National Government overarching development strategy in poverty alleviation and income generation and Vision 2050, NFA has expended a considerable amount of resources in developing the coastal fisheries through intervention programmes such as the rural coastal fisheries development programme funded by European Union, markets and jetty developments by Overseas Fisheries Community Foundation and Japanese International Cooperation Agency (Jica), and others such as net trap and inshore fish aggregating devices.

“NFA is aware of the historic government intervention through the former Department of Fisheries and Marine Resources which expended significant resources through its budget to finance jetties and warehouse throughout maritime provinces.

“The funding for such ventures could not have been sustainable because when government began to concentrate on core services such as law and order, education and health, such loss-making business ventures were the first to suffer lack of funding. As such there are many jetties and sheds abandoned and lying idle to deteriorate.”

Kasu said it has become obvious that future initiatives must be demand-driven where private sector must play a key role in utilising the infrastructure set up by the government.

“Therefore, NFA is now of the view that small to medium enterprises in the fisheries sector are an effective vehicle to develop coastal and inland fisheries.”

The approach has now taken on a broader policy initiative of the current government in promoting SMEs generally as way forward to building a wealthy and prosperous country.

Kasu said that NFA has support programmes for SMEs as a vehicle to address poverty alleviation and income generation in the fisheries sector.

Like this: Like Loading...