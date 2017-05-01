Focus on parenting, protection

MORE awareness on good parenting and child protection is needed, general secretary of the Catholic Bishops Conference of PNG and Solomon Islands, Fr Victor Roche says.

“The desertion of spouses and children has been on the rise recently. We can see that there is an increasing number of children left in the streets of Port Moresby to fend for themselves, begging in order to buy necessities,” he said.

“Family matters a lot. I truly believe that the church could do a lot more to help our families,” Roche said.

He made the comments yesterday, at the 58th annual general meeting of the bishops of Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands at the Emmaus conference center in the National Capital District (NCD).

Roche, who was representing the Pope, emphasised that children need to be protected and valued.

“If children are gifts from God, preventing children from all kinds of danger is a necessary response to what we are called to do as a church.

“We must not forget that God has given into our hands the most valuable resource on this earth, the children – the future generation,” Roche said.

He urged the bishops to give more attention to teaching and training parents to help them bring up their children with Christian principles.

“Parents’ role in the formation of Christian values is irreplaceable. They are the most effective catechists of prayer for their children. By praying frequently with their children, parents introduce children into prayer life,” Roche said.

