THE Vipers Management has to really focus on player combination.

We cannot blame the new players combine with the old ounces because they have played footy and they know how to handle the game.

I hope the Management call on all of our former Vipers players to contribute one way or the other in participations to give the best practices and experience skills of knowledge to our players.

I’d say delivering skills of knowledge will determine their mindset discipline in and of the field.

Nelson Rogers Wanga

Former Vipers Player

