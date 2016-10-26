Focus on preventing global crimes

By NICHOLAS SIREO

TRANSNATIONAL crimes, including money laundering and financing terrorists, can be prevented through cooperation of the public and private financial entities, a Bank of PNG official says.

The message was given by the assistant director of the financial analysis supervision unit (Fasu) of the bank Benny Popotai during an awareness conducted at the University of Technology last Friday.

“We conducted this awareness to educate students so that they can be aware of the legislation that is in place to curb money laundering and terrorist-financing,” he said.

Popotai stressed that students in institutions needed to know what was happening around them so that they could be equipped to fight such issues when they entered the workforce. He said that it is also important that all arms of the government joined hands and cooperated to prevent money laundering and terrorist- financing in the country.

“People should be aware of this by doing the right thing to report any suspicious activities to relevant authorities,” he said.

Popotai acknowledged that at present, there was no evidence of terrorist-financing but that money-laundering was prevalent.

“Anti-money laundering can now be used to prevent people from using financial systems to gain money,” he said.

Popotai said businesses that dealt with significant amounts of cash such as real estates, motor vehicle dealers and law firms needed to collaborate with Fasu to avoid money laundering. Popotai told The National that they would supervise and monitor financial institutions and coordinate with other law enforcement agencies to stop it.

