Focus on responsibilities of raising children, parents told

PARENTS have been urged to focus on the responsibilities of raising their children at home properly before sending them to school.

The Government’s Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari said that during Foursquare Secondary School graduation in Enga last Thursday.

Lupari said when a parent taught a child properly, those lessons would support the child to learn well and focus on living a meaningful.

He said discipline starts at home and the starting point of learning was at home.

He said a child was not born to take marijuana or consume homebrew but they were born for a purpose and should live that purpose.

“God created them for a purpose and it is the responsibility of a parent to identify that purpose,” Lupari said.

“As parents, we do have a role to play and make sure that our children will make us proud.”

Lupari said his parents had played their responsibilities to take him far and that’s what others should do.

“If my parents can take me this far then I challenge parents who are here now to start investing in their children’s future.”

