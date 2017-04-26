Fode teachers, coordinators warned to work seriously

FLEXIBLE Open Distance Education (Fode) director Benny Rayappan has warned provincial coordinators and teachers to take their work seriously.

“We have over 17,000 Grade 8 drop outs, over 30,000 Grade 10 and over 12,000 Grade 12 dropouts. The numbers are increasing every year. Fode staff should take our work seriously,” Rayappan said.

He made the comments following the rise in the number of students who are not able to complete formal secondary education.

Rayappan told the Fode staff to be advocates of education to those not in Fode and to serve students.

“I go around the country and in some provinces I see Fode students standing for hours to get teaching materials from their centres,” Rayappan said.

He urged Fode staff to identify needs in their centres and write reports on them.

“We have limited funds and logistics to print and deliver teaching materials is a big challenge for us,” Rayappan said.

He also encouraged them to come up with budget plans to address some of those challenges.

“We have a huge number of drop outs on our hands that we are responsible for.”

