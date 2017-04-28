Fokker 70 named Kokoda

A fifth Fokker 70 added to the Air Niugini aircraft fleet was unveiled by Prime Minister Peter O’Neill yesterday and named Kokoda.

Airline chairman Sir Frederick Reiher said choosing the aircraft was the start of fleet upgrading.

“Fokker 70 is designed to ensure we can not only compete domestically and regionally but also provide an improved service with modern passenger-friendly, efficiency and safety,” he said.

He said Fokker 70 was chosen because it would focus on delivery which would in turn make Port Moresby a regional hub as planned.

Reiher said there would be another Fokker 70 arriving next month followed by another, with three more aircrafts added to Air Niugini’s fleet.

“We have now completed the purchase of all the nine Fokker F70s which we have contracted to acquire. The last three are undergoing refurbishment and painting and will be joining our fleet in the coming months,” he said.

Reiher said Air Niugini was confident about introducing a direct service to Shanghai in China before end of the year.

Like this: Like Loading...