Follow govt systems: MP

GOILALA MP William Samb says all MPs are entitled to receive their district and provincial service improvement programme funds if they deliver quality projects and properly acquit the funds.

Samb, the deputy Pangu Parti leader and an Opposition MP, said MPs must meet Government requirements.

“There is no short cuts in the Government system,” Samb said.

“There are laws that you must meet these requirements before the (district services improvement programme) cheques come out.

“You have to qualify for those programmes.

He rubbished claims that MPs must “bribe” senior public servants to release their DSIP cheques.

“If it means we stay for three weeks for the cheque to be released, we have to wait,” he said.

“I was told that I must be in the Government and not the Opposition to get funds. I want to tell you that when you do what is right, the system will open up for you – irrespective of whether you are in the Opposition or Government, funds will still come if we follow the Government systems.”

“And because we decided to follow that, we got

