Follow protocol, Sir Peter told

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

Political Party Registrar Dr Alphones Gelu yesterday asked Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas to resign as the People’s Party Leader to join People’s National Congress (PNC).

“He needs to resign from the People’s Party so that we can list him under PNC,” Gelu said.

He said Sir Peter had to comply with the Organic Law on Integrity of Political Parties and Candidates to resign from People’s Party.

Gelu also said during a National Broadcasting Corporation radio show on Monday that Ipatas was the leader of the People’s Party and had not notified his office to join the Prime Minister Peter O’Neill-led PNC party.

“Ipatas is the parliamentary leader for the People’s Party, according to our records,” Gelu said.

“ In fact, his face will be on the posters of the People’s Party’s candidates contesting the 2017 general election.”

Gelu said his officers would have to sit with officers from the PNG Electoral Commission to discuss Sir Peter’s affiliation to the PNC Party.

“This is just part of the process where once all the list of endorsed candidates by political parties have been submitted to the Electoral Commission, my officers will sit with the Electoral Commission officers and verify the membership of all the candidates that are listed,” he said.

“Obviously, Sir Peter’s case is an important case that we will have to deal with.”

Meanwhile, Sir Peter and O’Neill confirmed that he would contest his seat as a PNC candidate.

