Follow road rules, Turi tells drivers

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

Drivers seem to ignore road safety warnings in Port Moresby, National Capital District Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi said.

He told The National that road accidents were increasing following a number of fatal accidents over the past few weeks.

“One of them is the one that happened at Angau Drive in Port Moresby last Saturday that saw three security guards die instantly,” Turi said.

The other was at Laloki that involved a policeman who ran his vehicle into another vehicle and when his younger brother tried to assist him, people from the other vehicle that was involved got out and killed him.

“The other one happened at Murray Barracks where the driver was drunk and was driving at high speed,” Turi added.

“He lost control and crashed his

vehicle along the road and died instantly.

“In that short period of time, there were a lot of accidents and they were not just simple accidents, people are killed and lives are lost.”

Turi said quite a number of accidents happened recently at Gerehu, Gordon, 15-Mile, Murray Barracks and Magi Highway.

“Many of those accidents happened because of the drivers’ carelessness or they resulted from abuse of alcohol,” Turi said.

He said a lot of warnings had been issued yet drivers were not taking heed of them.

“We are tired of giving warnings, as just last week the number of robbery cases had dropped, and now the number of fatal accidents are on the rise again,” Turi said.

He said the main reason for the accidents were the recklessness of drivers.

Related