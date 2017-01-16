Food, livestock recover

By OGIA MIAMEL

FOOD and livestock affected by the 2015 drought are gradually recovering in the Tambul district of Western Highlands, according to provincial disaster coordinator Robin Yakumb.

He said people were happy to see their gardens green and healthy again.

“There are a lot of vegetables and greens at the market. Sweet potatoes are recovering slowly. Due to the rain, a lot of food crops are growing well,” he said.

“During El Nino, some animals died while some were slaughtered for consumption and others were sold,” he said.

He said it was important to learn from the experience and prepare better for future droughts.

“Frost comes in every 10 years or so. Not frequent. So it caught a lot of people by surprise. We need to teach our young people (how to be better prepared),” he said.

“Young people are not prepared. Give them early warning and preparation for frost because Tambul is well known for having frost attacking our gardens.”

He said disaster communication during the El Nino relief programme improved gradually because of the introduction of the Digicel and Bmobile coverage.

He said after disaster response programmes, it was important for on-ongoing assessment through community leaders to make sure people in the community would be resilient when the next disaster struck.

