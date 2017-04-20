Football 7s lays foundation for city

THE future looks bright for the Port Moresby Soccer Association after the success of the Easter seven-a-side challenge at the Bisini football grounds last weekend, president John Wesley Gonjuan says.

The short-format challenge was a prelude to the PMSA proper season, which kicks off in two weeks time, and Gonjuan acknowledged the teams for competing.

He said the challenge’s success had motivated his executives to plan for a bigger and better event next year.

“The Easter challenge was a stepping stone for PMSA and PNG Football Association, in contrast to the ongoing politicking,” Gonjuan said.

“The turnout proved that the talent in the association is thriving and will grow, given the right backing.”

Gonjuan said they would talk with Morobe Football Association to follow suit and run seven-a-side tournament this year, with plans to have the Morobe champions taking on the capital’s winner next Easter in the pipeline.

PMSA would also introduce the FA Cup, where all division teams play against each other in a four-week competition format, concurrent with the normal season.

Morobe Football Association president Peter Seske agreed in principle.

In the Easter Challenge in Port Moresby, PS Ruts won in the men’s division and Mungkas won the women’s title.

Intending players for the PNGFA-sanctioned National Soccer League also got some game time to prepare for the competition. The End Violence campaign was promoted during the challenge. It was an initiative of PNGFA, OFC and Fifa.

