Football carnival set for Nov 4

THE famous Eastern Papua Football Carnival (EPC) is set to start on Nov 4 at Bisini soccer grounds in Port Moresby.

The annual general meeting of the organisers over the weekend endorsed the same number of teams that took part last season.

EPC president Bede Tomokita said the meeting resolved that the club registration fee would be K2000 while the team registration is K500.

Tomokita said the deadline for fees was Oct 27 and warned that the EPC executives would not entertain part payments and there would be no favouritism or extension for any club.

The president said teams would be put into pools on Oct 29.

He said all expressions of interest and declaration forms must be submitted to tournament director Robert Toiveguwa, who can be reached on 72125901.

Tomokita said the prize money had increased to K7000 for the men’s division and K5000 for the women.

Like this: Like Loading...