Football Federation PNG keen to be best: Andrew

THE semi-professional National Premier League (NPL) under the new Football Federation of Papua New Guinea will be second to none, its proponents have declared.

In its first technical meeting with representatives from the Northern and Southern Conferences in Port Moresby over the weekend, interim chairman Madiu Andrew challenged the administrators and team managers to make the competition the best and to follow international rules of the game.

The intention of the new football federation is to play football and not politics as others might want to think, Andrew said.

He said the intention of the new football federation and its flagship, the NPL, was to take get football to next level.

“PNG football is about moving forward,” Andrew said.

“We are already up there but the recent turn of events might not help further our cause.”

As the new federation is supported by 12 member associations in the country, the major objective is to make NPL as the only choice in terms of choosing football, Andrew added.

The interim chairman said the majority of soccer population were behind the new football federation, which was a good and positive sign initiated by the 12 soccer associations, after their fallout with PNG Football Association last December.

He reiterated that though it was a new football body, it must follow international rules.

Andrew reminded franchise wishing to take part in the NPL that they have until tomorrow to pay their required fees of K27,500 which include the K2,500 expression of interest fee and the nomination fee of K25,000 for men while the women will pay K7,500 (K2,500 EOI fees and K5,000 (nomination fees). The official NPL launching is set for tomorrow before the kick off on April 22.

