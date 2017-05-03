Football franchise receives K100,000 boost from sponsor

BESTA PNG United Football Club received a major boost for their National Soccer League season.

Lae-based International Food Corporation (IFC) presented the club K100,000 on Monday.

The firm’s chief executive officer Rosedean Zailey Dzulkfli, when handing over the cheque to Papua New Guinea Football Association general secretary Dimirit Mileng, commended PNGFA for its initiative in establishing the PNGFA Besta development programme.

“As you all know, my firm has been a great supporter of football through its franchise team Besta PNG United, and are proud to say that the performance of the youngsters has tremendously improved over the years,” Dzulkfli said.

He said the firm was passionate about soccer and would like to continue its support to create pathways for players.

“Our young people are the future of our nation and deserve our support,” the CEO said.

Mileng said the PNGFA Besta development programme had contributed a lot to soccer development in the country.

