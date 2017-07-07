Forecast for heavy rain, flood in Western

HEAVY rain is forecast for Western during the wet season which the National Weather Service says can result in flooding.

Heavy rain will cause rivers and creeks to overflow and possibly result in flooding, said the weather service Assistant Director Jimmy Gomoga.

“Geographically, Western is a low lying area and flooding is expected with the heavy rainfall predicted and stakeholders of the province must take note and take prior actions to avoid unnecessary inconvenience,” he said.

Gomoga said this weather condition is likely to start around November and finish in May next year.

“We are telling them early so that they can prepare well ahead of time and ready to face the challenges of a much wetter season.

“The wetter season we predicted will scatter across the country and it may affect those who are also living along the low-lying areas where flood is possible.

“If there are any preventive measure available to avoid flood then they should apply it early to avoid becoming victims.”

He said that while people in the highlands have little to worry from floods, heavy rain may cause landslides and erosion in their regions.

