Foreigners killing local businesses

I REFER to your news story, “Dept to check on foreigners” (The National, Jan 25).

I agree that there is a huge influx of non-English speaking Asians doing business in the suburbs of Port Moresby.

The Department of Commerce and Industry has been promoting small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) by supporting the National Development Bank with millions of kina every year.

It is also the initiator of the financial inclusion programme managed by the Bank of Papua New Guinea and other development partners.

However, the trend of Asians doing business is very alarming and will eventually kill off local businesses.

Is the Investment Promotion Authorty controlling and enforcing the reserve businesses?

The Trade, Commerce and Industry minister must intervene now and protect the local SMEs.

Observer

Port Moresby

