Foreigners have taken over PNG’s workforce

WHAT Malcolm Kela-mith said which appeared in the newspapers was true in that foreigners have completely taken over doing jobs that were once reserved for locals only.

What might happen when our people feel being pushed to the side to be mere spectators while foreigners were getting all business and employment opportunities is anyone’s guess?

Why are authorities turning a blind eye and seemingly having no concern at all on this mass influx of foreigners.

Can they also go around the workplaces and remove those foreigners doing jobs our people can do?

Concerned citizen

Boroko

