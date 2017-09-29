Forensic team recovers remains of eight bodies

THE remains of eight people who died in a fire in Manus last week have been recovered by the forensic team currently in the province.

Police commander David Yapu said yesterday that of the 10 people who died, remains of eight had been recovered from the scene, and taken away for storage at Lorengau hospital morgue.

A team of police forensic and fire officers this week conducted investigations into the burning down of the Splendid Star supermarket and subsequent death of 10 people, believed to be from China, in the early hours of last Friday.

“This is the worst fire tragedy in Manus and the country,” Yapu said.

The Manus provincial government and administration, together with the business community and the people of Manus, held a funeral service on Tuesday to pay their respects to people who lost their lives in the fire.

Wreaths were placed in front of the burned-down Splendid Star Supermarket.

“This is a sad moment for all of us, as these foreigners came into our country to invest and provide services to us but died tragically,” Yapu said.

