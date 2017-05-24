Forestry boss wants power back

PNG Forest Authority’s new managing director Tunou Sabuin wants the authority to revert administrative powers to the managing director so he can run the organisation.

Sabuin told Forest Minster Douglas Tomuriesa, who had announced the new appointment, that powers of the managing director that was removed should be reinstated.

“We cannot run this organisation normally without the administrative powers that were taken back and now with the board,” Sabuin said.

He said if the government and the board wanted to see a changes in the organisation, then operation powers should be with the managing director.

“We want the administrative powers of the managing director reverted or delegated back so that we are able to run this organisation in a normal way to make everyone happy,” he said.

“When the powers are returned, then we will run the organisation in a way that the industry, landowners and the government will be happy with,” Sabuin said.

He said the administrative powers were given back to the board since the contract for the previous managing director expired in 2015.

Like this: Like Loading...