Forestry to reduce log exports

HUNDRED per cent processing of forest products in the country is an objective by 2020, according to PNG Forest Association.

The forestry sector had less than three years to meet the government’s target of 100 per cent processing, PNGFA policy and aid coordination manager Dambis Kaip told The National following a recent wood processing workshop in Port Moresby.

“The Government has made the decision in the 2010 medium-term policy that they wanted all new timber allocations to be 100 per cent processed,” he said.

He said the government was presently focused on the dual policy of log exports and processing, so come 2020, they should focus on processing alone.

Kaip said that should not affect other projects that were in operation.

“They will continue log exports until such time when the review is done then they will slowly reduce their log exports and eventually phase out all that and look towards processing. 100 per cent processing means that forestry will do away with the log exports to concentrate on processing in the country so that there is value-adding to the timbers that we are selling,” he said.

