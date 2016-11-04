Forex shortage due to backlog

By GEDION TIMOTHY

THE Asian Development Bank says the shortage in foreign exchange despite a balance of trade in favour of Papua New Guinea is because there is a huge backlog yet to be cleared.

Country economist Yurendra Basnett was speaking at the two-day 2016 PNG Update in Port Moresby.

“The inflows and the outflows of forex was not only the function of exchange rate, it has some economic structural issues,” he said.

“For PNG, we are estimating the current account surplus to be 8 percent of GDP. That is quite substantial and yet you have a forex shortage. It is because you have a backlog of payments.”

Meanwhile the Bank of Papua New Guinea recently issued a forex directive to all forex account operators to restore order and ensure a smooth and efficient functioning of the foreign exchange market, with transparent price setting and protection for consumers.

All holders of onshore foreign currency accounts must reapply to BPNG by today.

All domestic lending in foreign currency such as trade finance have to be approved by BPNG in line with Regulation 6 of the Foreign Exchange Control Regulations.

Spot inflows should only be used to clear spot market orders, not for forwards and foreign currency trade finance loans.

BPNG Governor Loi Bakani told a Consultative Implementations and Monitoring Council development forum in Port Moresby last month that it had issued the directives after learning that some forex dealers had done little to clear out the backlog of import orders despite recent improved forex inflows.

He said BPNG had found out that the forex dealers had been doing some lending rather than clearing the backlog.

Bakani said the directives did not mean a change in the Foreign Exchange Control regime.

