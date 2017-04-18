Forfeitures dampen Easter draw

THE Port Moresby Women’s Rugby League competition experienced four forfeitures in round two over the Easter weekend.

In the opening matches Hanuabada Hawks, Tarangau, Butterflies and Paga Panthers forfeited their respective matches against Kone Storm, Dobo Warriors and Souths.

According to PRL administrator Meke Maino, the Storm, Warriors, Souths, Hohola Flies and Kone Tigers will be issued warning notices and fined for not playing their matches.

“This is leading to the 2017 Women’s Rugby League World Cup and preparations for our potential players are very important and PRL is concerned about that and this will seriously affect those selected,” Maino said.

In one of the matches played a new-look West edged an equally determined Defence side 12-10.

Both sides with new faces on the block were matched in all departments.

West led Defence 6-4 in the first half with a converted try to five eighth Rachael Joe.

In the second half, Defence’s Ellie Mai crashed over to put her team ahead 8-6.

That was levelled quickly by West through a penalty goal.

In the 36th minute Julie Joe wrong-footed three defenders to put the icing on the cake for her team’s first win of the season.

Two-time premiers Royals came from behind to beat Sisters 8-4 in the curtain raiser to the Intrust Super Cup game between the PNG Hunters and Redcliffe Dolphins.

Royals, with rugby union internationals in PNG Palais Freda Waula and Theresa Rema, reorganised in the last 10 minutes to avoid disappointment from the opposition who had stretched them to the limit.

