In-form Erema down Papaka

By HENRY MORABANG

IN-FORM Erema sent Papaka crashing down the competition ladder with a 2-0 victory in the National Premier League’s Southern Conference on Saturday.

The victory was sweet revenge for Erema after their first-round loss to the Central team.

The return of former Gelle Hills midfielder Leana Geno spiced up the Erema attack which resulted in two brilliant goals.

Leana partnered well with his skipper Pwakop Poesi and Kapret Tingut in the midfield to ensure Erema picked up the much-needed three points to stay in the race for the inaugural NPL title.

In fact, Leana put on a man-of-the-match performance, calling shots and directing play from the middle of the park.

Erema’s new recruit ensured his flankers Joel Tiampo, Douglas Konde and striker Michael Gita received enough ball to rifle it at the goalmouth.

Erema found the back of the net through Michael Gita in the opening half and later in the second-half, super-sub Toru Simoi curved an easy David Beckham-style kicked from the corner to put the game beyond reach.

Erema manager Edward Mimino gave the thumbs up to his team’s performance.

“We trained hard for it and it was a good reward in the end,” Mimino said.

“We are looking for more wins and hopefully make the finals.”

Papaka had their share of opportunities but their striker Roland Pala and Ila Numa failed to find the net.

Midfielder Ilagi Geno had to work overtime due to the absence of playmaker Tau Winnie because of injury.

The absence of Winnie was evident as Papaka failed to create opportunities upfront as Erema defenders Bofeng Garambini and Leeroy Kageni stood out to defuse any goal-scoring opportunities.

Papaka coach David Aua was disappointed with the result and said that his players did not rise to the occasion.

“Winnie, arguably the match-winner for the team, was missing. That was the reason for the loss,” he said.

He gave credit to Erema as they played well to get two goals.

Despite the loss, Papaka remain on third spot and are joined by fellow Hula team, Amoana, who edged Admiralty 1-0.

Amoana was the biggest mover in the conference, rising from sixth spot to third because of goal difference.

The final match between Hekari and Rapatona was called off due to fading light.

Hekari was leading 1-0.

In the first NPL women’s challenge, Hekari beat Erema 4-0.

Erema 2 (Michael Gita, Toru Simo goals) Papaka 0. Halftime: Erema 1 Papaka 0.

