Former army officer arrested

A FORMER PNG Defence Force officer in Finschhafen was arrested by Morobe police two weeks ago following a land dispute 16 years ago when a number of houses were burnt and properties damaged.

Morobe police commander Augustine Wampe said the suspect allegedly led soldiers to carry out two attacks on two villages in 2001.

According to police reports, the offenders allegedly burnt more than 20 houses, destroyed food gardens and chopped down cash crops like cocoa, betel nuts and coffee.

Wampe said the suspect had allegedly forged documents to claim a piece of land which was awarded to another clan in 1976

“Such practice is becoming common everywhere and many people are now involved in fraudulent activities to claim land and properties,” Wampe said.

“He was locked up but later granted bail for K500 and will be charged with forgery and arson.

