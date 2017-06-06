Former athlete rep passes on

ATHLETICS Papua New Guinea president Tony Green yesterday announced the death of former national track representative Terry Seph, pictured, on Sunday.

The 44-year-old, who was part of the national team to the 1996 Olympics, died after a short illness in his home town of Kavieng, New Ireland.

“It is with great sadness that Athletics PNG reports the untimely passing of Terry Seph in Kavieng yesterday afternoon,” Green said.

“Terry was a member of the 4x 100m relay squad which attended the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, USA. At the time he was our fifth best over 100m and was a relay reserve.

“His auto timing personal best of 11.18 seconds was made in Marietta, Georgia, US, in a warm-up meet for the Olympics. His best hand held time was 10.7 seconds which was set in Port Moresby in 1995.”

Seph attended the 1995 South Pacific Games in Tahiti, but could not get on the relay team, which won the gold medal and set the PNG National of 40.29 seconds which still stands today.

That team comprised stars Peter Pulu, Subul Babo, Alan Akia and Amos Ali.

“Terry was a fine sprinter who emerged when PNG 100m sprinting was at its strongest ever.”

