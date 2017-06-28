Former athlete talks about his time on the track, encourages youth

By TREVOR WAHUNE

FORMER champion athlete Peter Pulu has an advice for young people: Take nothing for granted, set goals and strive to obtain success.

Pulu, who represented the country in national and international

athletics competitions including the Olympics, is encouraging young people especially those who cannot find jobs but have sporting talents to continue to strive towards what they aim for.

“As a former sprinter, it was not easy growing up with dreams to represent PNG in sports events,” he said.

“The sacrifices, struggles, and discouragements you face are all real,” Pulu told The National.

Being brought up in East New Britain, Pulu developed an enthusiasm and passion for athletics.

By the time he attended Boisen High School in East New Britain, Pulu’s love for athletics grew stronger, forcing him at times to leave school.

“The habit of leaving school and going out to the tracks got me more interested.

“So in 1992, I was called to participate in a national championship representing East New Britain.

“I did well and it was the beginning of my sporting career.”

He attended the Australian Institute of Sports in Canberra in 1995 and joined the National Sports Institute in Goroka up to 2003.

“It was a very exiting experience, especially having the chance to represent PNG in the 1996 Summer Olympics, as well as two outdoor and four indoor world championships, and also winning multiple medals at the regional level.

“The unique thing about sprinting is that there is no fixed amount of time to take part in it.

“It is when you end the race, that’s where the time stops.

“Thus, for sprinters who represent the country in international events, there will always be this feeling of

carrying the weight of the whole country.

“This is because you will be the only one who will start and end a race. It is a game you yourself will be playing to determine a negative or positive result.”

After Pulu ended his carrier in 2003, he took up business management courses at the Lihir Business Studies.

He holds an International Amateur Athletics Federation Level One coaching certificate which he uses to train athletes.

Peter currently works at the Port Moresby betting shop property section in Boroko.

From time to time, he provides enthusiastic individuals mentoring and advice on how to face challenges in the sport, instead of wasting their time on the streets.

His running shoes are now idle.

But he remains an useful asset to sports in the country in particular athletics.

Like this: Like Loading...