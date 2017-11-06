Former Blues prop backs PNG side in top comp

FORMER rugby league stars like Matthew Johns and Laurie Daley recently stated they were in favour of having a PNG team in the NRL in the near future for the purposes of growing the competition and the code.

Current England captain James Graham also shared similar sentiments after the PNG Hunters won their maiden premiership in the Queensland Cup this year.

Former Melbourne Storm, Canberra Raiders and New South Wales Blues prop Brett White, pictured, who is part of the Irish Wolfhounds as part of their coaching staff believes that it would benefit the sport to have a PNG team in the NRL, the world’s leading league competition. The 35-year old, who played for Ireland in the last World Cup and a two-time NRL premiership winner with the Storm believes that PNG has the necessary sporting infrastructure and athletes to be included in the NRL.

“After the success of PNG in rugby league in the PNG Hunters winning the Intrust Super Cup, I don’t see why not,” White said.

“It would be wonderful wouldn’t it,” White who played three tests with the Australian Kangaroos and three tests with Ireland, said.

“Being here in Port Moresby and seeing the infrastructure that’s in place, we got a wonderful stadium here (National Football Stadium) and it can easily accommodate NRL games so I don’t see why not,”

“I have not seen a reason why PNG cannot have a NRL team, I just can’t see why not,” said the man, who is perhaps best known for knocking out legendary Queensland prop Stephen Price with one punch.

“Hearing about the development that’s been put in PNG with the juniors coming through that will have a massive influence over the next 10 or 15 years where PNG rugby league is just going to grow massively over that time.”

