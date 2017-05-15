Former constable decries deteriorating education in Kikori

THE standard of education in Kikori, Gulf, has deteriorated to a level where it is now almost embarrassing compared to the rest of the country, a former policeman said.

The situation is of grave concern to many Kikori people who were fortunate to make it to higher levels of education and secured employment, he said.

Luke Goaio Damu from East Kikori is one such man and is so passionate about the wellbeing of future generations of Kikori and is returning home after 30 years of service to the police force.

“I don’t want to see our children of Kikori remain the way they have been for the last 40 years,” said the former senior constable with the National Security Unit.

Damu said he still loved his sago and fish but he purposely resigned on Sept 5, 2015, to pursue an interest in developing agriculture projects to earn some cash in his impoverished community so that parents can afford to pay for their children’s school fees and contribute to their children’s educational needs.

“I was fortunate but it was education and work that brought me to see the world and meet great leaders like President Barrack Obama and I have the hunger now to do the same so my people can have the same opportunity I enjoyed,” Damu said.

He served as a protection officer for prime ministers and statesmen.

Damu said he was saddened at the state of the only tertiary institution in Kikori – Kapuna Nursing College at Baimuru – which was in a very sad state with overgrown grass due to negligence.

“I was a student here before I joined the police and the college used to offer registered nursing officer courses but it has now been downgraded to training nursing aids only,” he said.

“Early this year I was going through a daily newspaper when I sighted the public notice of students being accepted to further their education in various tertiary institutions. I was embarrassed that none of the students from five high schools in Gulf was accepted.

“It is a serious concern for authorities, parents and our next generation.”

