Former intelligence head found guilty of misappropriation

By DEMAS TIEN

A FORMER head of the National Intelligence Organisation has been found guilty of misappropriating K91,000 of state funds.

Justice David Cannings convicted Maika Bruno in the Waigani National Court on two counts of misappropriation.

In the first count, Bruno had dishonestly applied to his own use and to the use of others K55,000 belonging to the state. In the second count, he dishonestly applied to his own use and to the use of others K36,000 belonging to the state.

He committed the offences in November 2013.

The court found that the K55,000 was paid to Warner Shand Lawyers to challenge a Cabinet decision to revoke his appointment as acting director-general of National Intelligence Organisation.

Cannings said the money paid to Warner Shand Lawyers was not applied to a lawful purpose.

“Although it was within the financial delegation of the accused to generally expend up to K500,000 ,any such money had to be applied to the purposes of the National Intelligence Organisation,” Cannings said in his 25 page ruling.

The court also found the K36,000 cash obtained by Bruno on Nov 4, 2013, was not applied to a lawful purpose.

“There was evidence that normally an officer of the National Intelligence Organisation would not be given more than K10,000 at any one time to distribute to intelligence sources or to apply to other proper purposes. It is incumbent on a person who obtains such a substantial sum of State money in cash to disclose proper purposes to which it has been applied, which the accused did not do, the natural consequences, in my view, being that the cash must be deemed to have been applied to unlawful purposes,” Cannings said.

“The only reasonable inference to draw from the evidence is that the accused, by obtaining K36,000 cash, and failing to acquit those funds, should and would have known that it was an unlawful use of State money.”

Like this: Like Loading...