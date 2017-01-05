Former Kumul prop dies

FORMER Kumul prop Ben Bire died last Thursday after short illness in Port Moresby.

The Simbu native nicknamed “Bigfoot” played 10 rugby league Tests for Papua New Guinea and earned the nickname “Bigfoot”.

Bire played in several memorable Tests not the least of which was in 1992 against Great Britain which PNG lost narrowly 20-14 in Port Moresby as well as the Townsville Test where PNG managed to keep the Kangaroos to a 36-14 win – the closest losing margin between the two countries.

Bire played for the John Wagambie-coached Tarangau club from the late 1980s to mid-1990s with fellow Kumuls James Naipao and Richard Wagambie.

He won several premierships with Tarangau and played for the Port Moresby Vipers in the SP Inter-City Cup in the early 1990s winning three titles.

