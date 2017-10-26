Former Kumul wing passes on

FORMER Kumul winger James Miviri died at his Sabama home in Port Moresby on Oct 15.

Miviri, from Moveave village in Gulf, was a complete athlete; he was a gifted sprinter, amateur boxer and also played rugby union.

He first played for PNG in 1994 scoring a try in the Kumuls’ 29-22 win over France in Port Moresby.

He would go on to play three tests. Miviri is survived by his wife Miriam and children Nathaniel, Karen and Dal.

PNG Rugby Football League chairman Sandis Tsaka extended his condolence to Miviri’s immediate family and relatives on his untimely passing.

