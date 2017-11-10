Former Kumuls to be honoured

FORMER Papua New Guinea Kumuls living in Port Moresby and Central province will be paraded at the Oil Search National Football Stadium before the kick-off of the final group stage World Cup game between the PNG LNG Kumuls and USA Hawks.

PNGRFL chairman Sandis Tsaka said this was to honour past heroes for the foundations they set leading to the success and recognition we enjoy today.

“The former Kumuls were organised by Mark Mom and a meeting was arranged with the PNGRFL chief executive officer Reatau Rau in September to make this happen,” Tsaka said.

“This is the ideal time to pay tribute to these past players.

“We’ll have our first Kumul captain Paul Chue, who led our first Kumul team against Great Britain in Port Moresby in 1975 to lead the parade,” he said.

Only the Port Moresby-based former Kumuls would attend.

“We counted about 30 of them in the city and Central already but we’re expecting more.”

Tsaka urged them to come to the PNGRFL headquarters at 1pm today for a briefing, collect their shirts and have a photo taken.

Tsaka said the former Kumuls could contact Rau on 73385053 or Ephata Samuel on 72777883 for details or they turn up at 1pm today at the PNGRFL office at the NFS.

Some of the former Kumuls set to take part include Chue, Tuksy Karu, Philip Boge, Joshua Kuouru, Richard Wagambie, Arnold Krewanty and Dr James Naipao.

