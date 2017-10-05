Former lecturer donates books to university library

A FORMER lecturer at the University of Natural Resources and Environment has donated two copies of a book he recently published to the university library.

Prof Alan Quartermain, who is now with the University of Goroka (UOG), launched his book recently at the International Conference on Agriculture Extension at UOG is titled “Livestock

Production in Central Africa and The Pacific”.

Quartermain, who was the Dean of the School of Natural Resources, said he felt obliged to donate the books to UNRE as a token of appreciation.

They were presented by UNRE officer Doreen Tunama on his behalf to university senior librarian Steven Ule recently.

Ule said he appreciated the donation as it would contribute a lot to students’ learning, especially those who would take up the new animal science course to be introduced next year.

Quartermain was born in Wellington, New Zealand, in 1936. He holds Bachelor and Master’s degree in agricultural science from the University of New Zealand, which he completed in 1960. The University was dissolved in 1961.

