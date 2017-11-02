Former mayor backs investigation

By PISAI GUMAR

FORMER Lae city lord mayor James Khay is backing Governor Ginson Saonu and MP John Rosso to pursue the recovery of assets allegedly sold without approval of the city authority.

Khay claimed assets worth K7.15 million were sold.

Lae district administrator and caretaker city council manager Robin Calistus confirmed the sale or lease of city assets.

Khay highlighted several assets those sold as:

Residence at section 32, lot 19, Raun Wara, Eriku sold for K100,000 to a public servant;

residence at section 34, lot 78 (Oleander Street), Eriku sold for K2 million to a hire car business owner;

land portion at Eriku, lot 22, section 25, sold for K50,000 to a school;

Timperley Park, East Taraka, sold for K5 million to a building construction company; and,

Lae City Council (LCC) workshop at Kamkumung (Baling Street) subdivided and leased to a construction company.

“Yes, all those cases and allegations are part of investigations which inquiry results will reveal, likely next week” Calistus said.

He was unable to confirm the asset prices and whether proper procedures and processes where followed to sell or subdivide and lease them.

“I cannot comment further, the investigation report will highlight everything,” he said.

Khay supported Rosso deciding to investigate LCC operations.

“Rosso’s decision is apt and in the best interests of the taxpayers in Lae to know how public funding and assets are utilised managed” he said.

“It is proper to conduct investigations not to tarnish people’s name but to ascertain that we are following correct government procedures to execute government businesses.”

Like this: Like Loading...