Former MP calls for wise spending in district

FORMER Daulo MP Ben Kiage who spearheaded the creation of three local level governments in the Daulo district is calling for more resources to beef up their operations.

“I was in the forefront to establish Watabung, Upper and Lower Asaro local level governments during the reform. Although a lot of money (K10 million) is coming to the district in District Services Improvement Programme (DSIP) there is no tangible developments in these LLGs,” he said.

Kiage served as Daulo MP from 2002 to 2007.

He said he received K500,000 every year and after establishing the local level governments he empowered them with resources to serve the people.

“I also initiated the Chuave- Watabung rural electrification project which is now left unattended. Electricity into Watabung was cut off.

“I am contesting again to revisit such impact projects that benefits the people at the village level.” Kiage called on the 48 other contenders for the Daulo Open seat to spend wisely during their campaign period.

He said the general election comes once every five years, and winning cannot be predicted

“After polling and counting of actual ballots, the ballots will determine the winner; it is unpredictable at the campaign stage for any one candidate or supporters to compromise win,” he said.

Kiage is a former PMV truck operator. He surprised prominent candidates and supporters when he won the Daulo seat in the 2002 election under the United Party flag.

Some notable contenders for Daulo Open seat are former PNG Defence Force officer Major John Giregire, MP Ron Ganarafo, chief veteranian Dr Nime Kapo, consultant Bernard Noibano, businessman Johinee Litimuso, ex-seminarian Anton Sumuk Simbai and 2012 runner-up Ikime Gorosahu.

