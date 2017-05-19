Former MPs race in Sohe Open

By HELEN TARAWA

THREE former MPs are challenging Delilah Gore for the Sohe Open seat she won during the 2012 general election.

The former MPs are Dr John Waiko, David Beu and Peter Oresi, according to election manager Peter Malaifeope.

Beu’s brother Theo is also contesting the seat.

Malaifeope said the campaign in Northern was unusually quiet. Candidates are holding their meetings in villages.

“Most often the gatherings are being held at their araras (traditional shelters). Villagers gather to listen to the candidates and there is feasting and other activities,” he said.

“Popondetta town is very much kept out of all campaign activities as the usual business is being conducted there.”

He said the screening process for returning officers and their assistants had been completed and 275 polling officials have been selected out of the 600 applicants.

“These officers will be trained between May 19 and 23. They should be well prepared for the poling period,” Malaifeope said.

In response to the police intelligence on ballot boxes allegedly hijacked in the 2012 elections, Malaifeope said the police would have to comment on that.

Popondetta police had reported receiving information on planned illegal activities during the elections and warned the people to be on the lookout.

