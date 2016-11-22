Former NCD metro supt to be trialled in February

THE Waigani National Court has set Feb 6 for the trial of former National Capital District (NCD) Metropolitan Superintendent Andy Bawa, who is facing charges of abuse of office and stealing.

Deputy Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika ordered parties to file pre-trial review statements and serve to parties before the trial.

The Waigani District Court committed Bawa to trial on Oct 17 after it found that there was sufficient evidence against him.

Bawa, from Kandep district in Enga, was charged with stealing and abusing the authority of his office last year while he was the National Capital District Metropolitan Superintendent.

He is alleged to have stolen more than K80,000 of Pacific Games allowances for police officers and abuse of office between Aug 4 and Sept 30 last year.

