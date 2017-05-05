Former PM’s daughter challenges Tkatchenko

ANNA Skate, the daughter of former prime minister the late Bill Skate, is contesting the Moresby South seat against MP Justin Tkatchenko.

Although her father had founded the People’s National Congress Party now led by Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, she is contesting the seat under the People’s Progress Party banner.

Tkatchenko is the PNC candidate.

Her mother is from Pari in the Moresby South electorate.

Her late father was from Gulf.

Skate attended a rally at Gabi village in Hanuabada on Tuesday night led by People’s Progress Party leader Ben Micah and Moresby North-West candidate Russell Simon Wavik.

They stressed the importance of the interests of the landowners –the Motu Koitabuans.

Micah told the people that the land issue among the Motu Koitabuans had been outstanding since Independence.

He advised them to support Wavik so that the Motuan voices could be heard in Parliament.

