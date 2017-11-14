Former PMs getting ministers’ pay

The National
Former  prime ministers still in Parliament are paid the same level as ministers, according  to the Salaries and  Remuneration Commission Determinations for 2015 for Elected Leaders.
The two men who fit into this category are  New Ireland  Governor Sir Julius Chan,  Western Highlands Governor Paias Wingti and Moresby North West MP Sir Mekere Morauta.
Recipients are former prime ministers who remain serving MPs  and who do not enjoy ministerial  level entitlements in  their current  parliamentary office.
Their benefits under the commission’s determinations are equal to those of ministers of State and this includes such personal  staff as is determined  by the Prime Minister.
This means that Sir Julius and  Wingti both receive a gross annual salary of K230,921 and total benefits of K590,072.

