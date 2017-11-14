Former PMs getting ministers’ pay

Former prime ministers still in Parliament are paid the same level as ministers, according to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission Determinations for 2015 for Elected Leaders.

The two men who fit into this category are New Ireland Governor Sir Julius Chan, Western Highlands Governor Paias Wingti and Moresby North West MP Sir Mekere Morauta.

Recipients are former prime ministers who remain serving MPs and who do not enjoy ministerial level entitlements in their current parliamentary office.

Their benefits under the commission’s determinations are equal to those of ministers of State and this includes such personal staff as is determined by the Prime Minister.

This means that Sir Julius and Wingti both receive a gross annual salary of K230,921 and total benefits of K590,072.

Like this: Like Loading...