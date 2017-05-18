Former police boss evicted

WESTERN regional candidate and former provincial police commander Silver Sika was evicted from the police property in Kiunga yesterday.

Western police commander Chief Superintendent Joseph Puri told The National that police acted on orders issued by a court to evict him from the property.

Puri said the former commander resigned from the force to contest the election and was illegally occupying the property to conduct his election activities. He said Sika tried to get a restraining order against the police not to be removed but it was refused by the court. A 10-day notice was served to him to move.

He failed to comply with the order and police evicted him.

“Sika was issued a notice by police two weeks before the issue of the writs to vacate the property after he resigned from the force to contest the elections but he refused and took out a restraining order.”

