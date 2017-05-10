Former public servant contests seat, supported by renowned businessman

By ELIZABETH VUVU

EDWARD Lamur is contesting the Kokopo Open seat with the backing of his brother William, a well-known business personality.

Lamur, 51, is from Ralubang village in the Bitapaka Local Level Government, and married with two children. He has being preparing to contest the election over the past two years.

The former public servant and deputy provincial administrator is one of 25 candidates contesting the seat currently held by Ereman Tobiang Junior, East New Britain Governor.

Lamur is also being supported by former prime minister and Kokopo MP Sir Rabbie Namaliu.

He plans to provide honest, experienced, fair, effective and ethical leadership which will guarantee a bright future for the people of Kokopo and East New Britain.

His elder brother William said they had together reviewed development in the district and province and drew up a plan to drive it forward using their extensive network.

He is currently serving in the board of companies and organisations and had helped transform Nasfund from a K123 million company in 2001 to a K4.3 billion company today. He is its longest serving director.

Like this: Like Loading...