Former public servant nominates to contest Wewak Open Seat

FORMER managing director of the National Fisheries Authority Sylvester Pokajam nominated in East Sepik on Tuesday to contest the Wewak Open seat.

Pokajam from Yuo Island, Wewak district headed the PNG National Fisheries Authority for 12 years until 2014.

Meanwhile, East Sepik police commander Peter Philip told The National yesterday that nominations throughout the province have been quiet.

He said supporters of candidates for the Wewak Open and East Sepik regional seats came into Wewak in truckloads for the nominations this week.

But, he added that many of them behaved in an orderly manner and caused no hiccup as far as law and order was concerned.

“We had many vehicles coming in with their candidates to nominate in Wewak (Somare Stadium).”

