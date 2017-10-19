Former rep lauds side

By JACK AMI

FORMER Papua New Guinea rugby league representative Clement Mou says the PNG Kumuls are a team to be proud of and should make it through the pool stage at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

Mou, 56, from Lese, Gulf, commended coach Michael Marum for shaping the side into a competitive unit and one that could win games and advance.

“We’ve got a good mixture of local players and overseas-based players and that gives us a competitive egde,” Mou said.

“The coach Marum, local selectors and as well as the PNG Rugby Football League chairman Sandis Tsaka have done a tremendous job to put this team together to represent PNG.

“We should all be proud of the players and team management as they represent the pride of PNG with three games at home at the National Football Stadium.

“There is no time to criticise the players and team management but to encourage and support them to the fullest,” the former centre said.

“I’ll be there to give my moral support with these three important matches on our home turf.

“We have the players who can make the difference and help us make the quarterfinals and anything can happen after that. We might even make the semifinals.

“I’m happy James Segeyaro decided to play for PNG too as I played with his father.”

Mou played with Segeyaro’s father Iffysoe during the 1980s and he was proud to see the son emulate his father.

He said the selection of Segeyaro was a must for the Kumuls to be competitive against the best sides

